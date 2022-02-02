Concerns over Sunnyside Municipal Court operations continue in the wake of longtime Judge Steve Michels’ departure.
Defense attorney Richard Gilliland says the city didn’t follow proper procedure when it parted ways with Michels and entered a contract with newly seated Judge Troy Lee.
And a statewide judges' association says some provisions in Lee's contract run afoul of state law. The city says it's revising the contract to eliminate the problems.
Some of those issues flared up in court Tuesday, when Lee eventually granted Gilliland’s motion to have several misdemeanor cases against a single defendant dismissed on the grounds that her right to a speedy trial had been violated.
Court operations were briefly disrupted early last month when attorneys questioned whether judge pro tems appointed by Michels retained authority to serve after his departure.
Judge pro tem John Maxwell cited that reason when he stepped down Jan. 5. Lee continued to serve as a judge pro tem.
The ordeal caused the court to miss a speedy trial deadline for Gilliland's client.
At issue is when Michels was told his contract would not be renewed and when Lee was selected as his replacement.
The process
Interim City Manager Elizabeth Alba told Michels on Nov. 10 that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.
Michels had served as municipal judge for 35 years.
Under state law, municipal court judges are to be selected by Dec. 1 with their terms beginning the following month, Jan. 1.
The city was late advertising the position and Lee wasn’t seated until Jan. 25.
Alba said staff shortages at city hall due to COVID-19 slowed the process.
Now Gilliland questions the legitimacy of Lee’s contract, saying the city failed to give Michels 60 days notice that he would not return for another term, as called for in his contract.
“So Judge Michels is still technically the judge,” Gilliland told Lee on Tuesday. “This isn’t your screw-up, this is the city’s screw-up.”
Lee said he wasn’t aware of chronology of Michels' departure, only that he applied and was selected.
Alba said the 60-day notice provision doesn’t apply when both parties agree to terminating the contract. Michels’ term expired Dec. 31, but contracts automatically roll over without cause or mutual agreement to end them.
Michels’ departure was announced as a retirement. But Michels said he wanted to serve another four-year term.
Contract issues
There are problems in the contract between Lee and the city, according to a letter from the District and Municipal Court Judge’s Association Council on Independent Courts.
These issues mostly concern separation of powers.
Lee’s contract says the city hires, pays and terminates all court personnel, who are part of a labor union not controlled by the judge.
The contract also says Lee will meet quarterly to discuss court operations, budgets, personnel and other matters.
Judge Rebecca C. Robertson, chair of the Council on Independent Courts, said the contract runs afoul of state law and urged the city to revise it.
“The judge, and only the judge, has authority over the hiring, firing, and discipline of court personnel. This responsibility cannot be abdicated by the judge or delegated to persons in other branches of city government,” Robertson said in the letter.
She warned that such a contract could place the city and Lee on shaky legal grounds.
“These terms in the proposed contract may be invalid and expose the city to conflict and litigation. A judicial officer who agrees to such terms may be subject to disciplinary action from the Commission for Judicial Conduct,” Robertson said.
Alba said the city is revising the contract to comply with state law.
Michels said the city administration had interfered with his authority over court staff in the past. He vaguely addressed the matter in a Nov. 14 letter to the city.
“Following my meeting with the interim city manager on Nov. 10, and from what I understand, it appears that there is an agenda in place to move forward with many new ideas for city management. I wish you good luck, and farewell.”
Michels said he’s talking to lawmakers in hopes of making municipal court judge an elected position in effort to strengthen the separation of powers.
“Instead of an executive branch throwing away a judge,” he said.
