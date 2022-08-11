A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the Grandview sewer plant has triggered a state response, including aircraft.
The Canyon Road Fire, which is burning in grass, brush and small trees, has consumed 1,500 acres and is growing, according to a Washington Fire Marshal news release.
The fire started near the 1800 block of Canyon Road at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the fire on the north side of the river was contained, but the fire to the south was still wind-driven and threatening structures, the fire district said on Facebook.
Its cause is under investigation.
Level 2 "get set" evacuation notices were issued Wednesday night in the following areas, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management:
• Intersection of Byron Hill Road and State Route 22 going north to Byron Road.
• From Byron Hill Road and Byron Road going east to the Yakima/Benton County line.
• From Byron Road and the Yakima-Benton County Line going south to the Yakima/Benton County line and State Route 22.
• From the Yakima-Benton County line and State Route 22 to the intersection of Byron Hill Road and State Route 22.
State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources Thursday morning at the request of Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Joel Byam, the release said.
The state Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is helping coordinate state assistance and mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources. The state Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are coordinating dispatch remotely.
This story will be updated.
