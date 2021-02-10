YAKIMA — In a tour of the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at State Fair Park on Wednesday morning, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah was pleased to see everything in place for vaccinations to begin.
The challenge, as countless health care experts and providers know, is vaccine supply. There's a huge discrepancy between the number of vaccine requests and the amount being delivered. This week, 358,000 first-dose requests were given to the state, which received only 110,000, "give or take," Shah said.
When it opens, the mass vaccination site at State Fair Park will supplement vaccination locations already set up by Yakima County hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The Yakima Health District said 15,000 to 20,000 doses a week are needed to open the State Fair Park site and supply other locations. This week, the county received about 5,700 doses.
But there is good news in the supply outlook. Not only have federal officials stressed their goal of delivering more vaccine doses across the country, they are providing better communication on what is coming, said Shah, who is in the midst of visiting health districts throughout Washington.
"We are hopeful that the federal government is going to continue to increase the numbers of vaccines that come in, but it's obviously going to take time," Shah said. "The good news is that over the last couple of weeks we have seen increases."
The state now has information on what's coming over a three-week window, he said.
"Previously, all the way up until this week, we were only being told ... the week before what the vaccine allotment was. We had only a couple days to get the orders into the system," he said. "We're really hopeful this three weeks of .. information will really help us make some better planning decisions across the state, both at the state level and the local level."
Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District, led Shah and state health department communications consultant Candice Garza in a tour of the site. Joining them was Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer.
