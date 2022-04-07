State health officials recommend limiting consumption of sturgeon from the lower Columbia River, which extends from the mouth of Columbia upriver to the Bonneville Dam, based on contaminant levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the fish tissue.
The health advisory for consumption of sturgeon came Thursday from the Washington State Department of Health in accordance with findings from the Oregon Health Authority, according to a news release.
A meal of sturgeon is comparable to the size of the palm of the hand. Meal limit recommendations for sturgeon from the lower Columbia River are:
• No more than seven meals per month for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children
• No more than eight meals per month for all other adults
PCBs can exist in sediment where sturgeon feed, state health officials said. Sturgeon can live long lives and their meat is high in fat in regions where PCBs accumulate over time. Consuming large amounts of fish contaminated with PCBs can cause negative health effects over time and can lead to potential learning and behavioral problems.
Mothers can pass PCBs to children during pregnancy and while nursing. Babies and young children are the most vulnerable to negative health effects from these contaminants, the health department said.
People shouldn't stop consuming all fish, though, health officials said. A diet with a variety of fish sources has health benefits.
