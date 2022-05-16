A $75,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce could help the city get rid of graffiti and build community at events in Yakima this summer and next.
The Community Action Days program would encourage Yakima residents to report, cover and prevent vandalism in their neighborhoods and build relationships with law enforcement, according to a project description included in the Yakima City Council agenda packet.
The program includes four community events where volunteers can connect with law enforcement, city officials, schools, businesses and community organizations to cover graffiti in their neighborhood. There will be informational booths, food and supplies provided at the events, according to the description.
The 2022 events are scheduled for June 18 and Aug. 27 in Yakima.
Residents also can participate in a voucher program to get a free bucket of paint to cover graffiti on their own property.
The council will discuss the Community Action Days program and consider finalizing an agreement at its Tuesday meeting.
The program would be in addition to the graffiti abatement and Clean City programs currently run by the city’s Code Administration Division.
Other items
In other action Tuesday:
• New sustainability committee. The council will have a chance to add the Sustainable Yakima Committee to the list of city boards that provide recommendations to the council.
The committee would advise the city on issues related to sustainability, renewable energy, recycling and climate change and draft a climate action plan, according to the draft ordinance. The council discussed the creation of Sustainable Yakima at a recent study session.
• Art in Miller Park. The council also will discuss a plan to install mosaic art pieces in Miller Park.
The Millennium Foundation partnered with Tieton Mosaics to create freestanding mosaic pieces, tile entrance welcome mats and a mounted wing mosaic for the Washington Fruit Community Center as part of the community improvement project at the park.
The Millennium Foundation would pay for the creation and installation of the pieces, altogether called the “Radiance Mosaic Project,” according to the agenda packet.
Miller Park has received several updates, including new, brightly colored playground equipment and resurfaced basketball courts, and more work is planned. The improvements are funded by the Legislature and donations.
