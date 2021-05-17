Lina Alvarez, 44, remembers Miller Park as a community gathering space, a place where kids could play or swim from morning to night without worry.
Now, thanks in part to her advocacy as part of the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the park is due for an infusion of $642,000 in state money she hopes will restore it to its former status.
“When I grew up we were given 25 cents to go swimming at Miller, and it was safe,” said Alvarez, who grew up in Yakima but now lives in the Vancouver, area. “You saw the same kids there. You saw the same teenagers and adults. ... Then less and less people played there and used the park. And more and more criminal activity happened.”
The state-funded improvements, which Yakima Parks and Recreation Director Ken Wilkinson said are expected to get underway this summer, won’t include rebuilding the old pool, which was removed in 2005 and replaced by a spray park. But the money will cover plenty of fixes and upgrades including resurfaced basketball courts, lights for those courts, a new playground, a public restroom and an additional picnic shelter. The park is at 502 N. Fourth St.
The improvement effort began last year with the formation of an ad-hoc community committee driven by Bertha Alicia Garza and Drew Harris, who set a $400,000 fundraising target to improve the park. The momentum they created, including securing about $20,000 in donations from local people and companies, set the stage for the state effort, Wilkinson said.
Alvarez and the Commission on Hispanic Affairs worked with the state Office of Financial Management, which worked with city officials and local state Reps. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, to get the improvements into the state’s capital budget.
“The city appreciates the support of all our community volunteers who have stepped forward to provide support and leadership on this project,” City Manager Robert Harrison said. “The city appreciates the efforts of our state of Washington elected delegation for their support of this important project and stepping forward to help ensure state funding for the Miller Park project. We look forward to starting the improvements this year and making this refurbished park a community asset for a long time.”
By last December, Gov. Jay Inslee had included the Miller Park proposal in his equity package, a group of initiatives and budget items aimed at fostering equity for historically underserved populations.
City Council Member Eliana Macias, who represents the district that includes Miller Park and had run on promises to improve it, pointed to that aspect of the funding as cause for celebration.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. The park used to have a pool, and now it’s been reduced to just some old, busted-up basketball courts. It’s good to see some improvements to the east side.”