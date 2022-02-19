Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic at the Yakima State Fair Park will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and March 2 and 3, 2022.
Health district officials said the closures are due to events happening at the Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., at those times.
Testing sites at Yakima Valley College and Sunnyside Community Center will have regular hours of operation, the district said.
For more information, go to https://www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites, or call 2-1-1 for more testing locations.
