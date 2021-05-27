This week’s news that operations at the State Fair Park mass vaccination site will be extended indefinitely will not affect parking for other State Fair Park events, including Yakima Valley Pippins baseball and Yakima Canines indoor football games, Central Washington Fair Association President Kathy Kramer said.
The site, which opened March 31 with an expected eight-week lifespan, will “remain open until further notice,” the Yakima Health District said in a Monday news release. As of Monday, the site had administered 39,688 vaccinations, the release said.
Its footprint will shrink before the June 10-14 Spring Fair Food Fest, Kramer said. And the vaccine center, which is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is closed Fridays and Saturdays. So its operations won’t coincide with the June 4 Pippins home opener and Canines games.