State environmental officials have denied a water quality certification for a Portland energy company’s $2.5 billion renewable energy project.
In a letter, the state Department of Ecology said it is denying the request for a water quality certification because Rye Development failed to provide enough information for officials to weigh the water-quality effects of the Goldendale Energy Storage Project.
“At this time Ecology has not received the necessary information to have reasonable assurance that the project will meet state water quality laws,” said a June 22 letter from Vincent McGowan, Ecology’s water quality program manager.
But an executive with the company said this will not stop the project from moving forward. Erik Steimle, Rye Development’s vice president, said Ecology’s finding was expected, and the company will provide additional information when it becomes available.
The project was being developed by Rye Development and National Grid, but in November 2020, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquired ownership of the project.
Free Flow Project 101 wants to build a system of reservoirs and a hydroelectric generator that will allow the company to “store” excess electricity from the area’s wind farms.
The plan calls for building two reservoirs near the former Columbia Gorge aluminum smelter site, according to Ecology records. Water from the smelter’s water rights would be put in the lower reservoir, and surplus electricity would be used to pump it to a second reservoir on a nearside hillside, about 2,400 feet above the first one, according to Ecology and the company.
Then, when the need for electricity outstrips the wind farm’s supply, the water in the upper reservoir would be passed through a powerhouse on its way to the lower reservoir, generating electricity.
In June 29, 2020, Ecology requested information from the company in order to certify that the project would not affect water quality and gave time to allow Ecology to make a determination within one year.
The June 22 letter indicates that not enough information was received to make that call, McGowan said, and the agency would be issuing a “denial without prejudice.”
“(Denial without prejudice) does not preclude you from submitting a new request ... at a later date,” McGowan said.
Steimle said the only information that was not provided won’t be available until the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues its license for the project, expected in 2022.
He said that does not interfere with the company’s plans or timetable for the project.