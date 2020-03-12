Astria Toppenish Hospital will receive $2.4 million in the final version state’s supplemental budget that was introduced Wednesday.
The funding will help improve Astria Toppenish’s financial prospects for the short-term, said Eric Jensen, Astria head of government affairs.
“We have worked hard to stabilize Toppenish, but the hospital is still just breaking even,” he said. “This allows (the hospital) the margin that all hospital needs to replace equipment and grow services.”
“We lost the hospital in Yakima; that’s very concerning,” said Sen. Curtis King, a Yakima Republican. “We know that the Toppenish hospital struggles because they have such a huge Medicaid and Medicare clientele … We were trying to do something that would help them survive and keep them going.”
Rep. Jeremie Dufault said keeping the hospital viable is especially crucial with the public health impact of Covid-19 virus outbreak statewide.
“We just couldn’t afford to lose another hospital,” said Dufault, a Selah Republican.
Astria Toppenish Hospital, which has 63 beds, is not a critical access hospital, which means it receives a lower rate of funding. Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg and Prosser Memorial Health in Prosser are critical access hospitals.
The funding included in the state budget, gives Astria Toppenish the same 150% Medicaid reimbursement rate as those hospitals for one year.
When the funding kicks in July, the average reimbursement rate is expected to increase from the 18 cents on the dollar it now receives closer to 36 cents on the dollar that critical access hospitals receive.
Jensen said that he has been working with local legislators for three years on legislation that would help increase reimbursement rates.
“Toppenish is unique, it’s a small rural hospital that didn’t get cost reimbursement and has the highest Medicaid population in the state,” Jensen said. “We felt we needed the state to step up and at least provide a higher level of reimbursement.”
Other rural hospitals have managed to get funding through the budget process, including Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen and Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. The increased reimbursement funding for those hospitals, along with Astria Toppenish, ends in June 2021.
Dufault and King both proposed legislation in their respective chambers to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for Astria Toppenish and other small rural hospitals. The state legislature did not take final action on either bill, but the Senate version of the bill was incorporated into budget proposals.
“Because it’s a short session, it’s harder to get legislation to go through,” Dufault said. “There just wasn’t enough time. I think people were supporting it.”
There will be efforts in the next legislative session to make the reimbursement rate increase permeant, Dufault said.
“This at least buys some time,” he said.