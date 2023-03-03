All eyes are on the courts this week as dozens of teams vie for the state crown at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s 1A and 2A state basketball tournaments at the Yakima Valley SunDome. But there's lots going on behind the scenes, at businesses and around the community.
A well-developed network of organizers springs up each year to sustain the state competition and the thousands of visitors who come to the Yakima Valley to cheer on the players.
Rich Austin, who organizes the event with the Yakima Valley Sports Commission, sees the community created by the event firsthand. Almost every organizer uses the same word when describing that community: family.
“A lot of people that work the state tournament have worked there since it first started,” Austin said. “It’s kind of like a family reunion.”
A team of workers from the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and the WIAA set aside several months to give players and fans the best experience possible.
Lori Edgerly has been a floor manager for the girls’ state tournaments for more than 20 years. She remembers being one of the only women organizing the state tournament when it first came to Yakima. She agreed to try something new and manage the statistics and scorekeepers courtside.
Now, she’s an old hand. So is the rest of her courtside crew, many of whom have been at the scorer’s table for years.
“They know what I expect and they love it too … I call them ‘The Team,’” Edgerly said. “They make it a lot of fun. It’s a great reunion.”
Edgerly grew up playing basketball at Wapato High School, before there was a state tournament for high school girls. Now, she enjoys providing today’s athletes with an opportunity to compete on a statewide stage.
“I love to see the girls get to be involved just as well as the boys,” Edgerly said. “To be able to come to the dome, it’s special.”
Edgerly has many memories from over two decades of involvement. She remembers driving to Renton weeks in a row when the WIAA had to literally draw names to determine tournament matchups. She recalls the excitement of working at tournaments where her sons were playing on the next court.
Soon, she said, her grandchildren could be doing the same. One day, she said, she might step back from the scorer’s table. For now, though, Edgerly enjoys creating the experience.
“We want the kids to enjoy being here. We enjoy having them here,” she said. “As long as they ask me to do it, I won’t say no.”
The experience pays off
Organizers’ work creating that experience pays off.
Austin and the Yakima Valley Sports Commission estimated that around 7,000 hotel room nights would be sold for the tournament. A hotel room night is when one hotel room is used for one night, however many people stay in it.
It’s a huge economic driver for the Yakima Valley, especially during slower winter months, said John Cooper, the president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.
Cooper estimates that the room nights sold for the state basketball tournament will be about 1.5% of the total hotel room nights sold in the Greater Yakima Area this year. State tournament visitors also shop and eat in Yakima for four days.
Yakima Valley Tourism uses state data for projected nightly spending and how much economic activity the tournament will bring. It’s one of the larger groups that will visit Yakima, Cooper added.
“We estimate their time here will have about a $5 million infusion of consumer spending,” he said.
Jeren Franks, president of the Yakima Valley Lodging Association and general manager of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Yakima, said WIAA tournaments are unlike any other event.
The Fairfield anticipates good business from conventions and those types of events, but only sees a city-wide sellout for the volleyball and basketball state tournaments.
“This will be a third of our budget for the year at the Fairfield. … It provides us with a significant amount of revenue,” Franks said. “From today through the weekend, we are sold out.”
Franks said he could speak only for the Fairfield but guessed it would be the same story around town. To get a hotel room, customers would have to go to Toppenish or Zillah.
Franks isn’t even worried about cancellations, which he anticipates as teams are eliminated and the weather changes. Demand is so high, rooms will be snatched up.
“If we have a cancellation, I’m pretty sure we’ll fill it,” he said.
Spaghetti welcome
Hoteliers in Yakima do not take the state tournament for granted. The day before the tournament starts, Franks and other members of the Lodging Association host a spaghetti feed for players and coaches at the SunDome. They do similar breakfasts and dinners for cheerleaders and for the state volleyball tournament.
It’s an opportunity to show appreciation for the competition and the competitors and to welcome everyone to the Yakima Valley, Franks said. It reinforces the sense of the community around the tournament, and many organizers are there to help. Cooper and Austin stayed late to lend a hand.
The hotels look forward to seeing teams come to Yakima. Some schools, particularly those that consistently make the tournament, have built memories and relationships with certain businesses. They return to Yakima and choose the same places to stay and eat.
“At least for my property, I can say we’ve had the same team for seven years,” Franks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.