An audit by the Washington State Auditor’s office of a Yakima Valley irrigation district found violations of state regulations regarding conflict of interest and open meetings rules.
Naches Union Irrigation District officials replied they view the board member's contract as permissible, and that open meetings violations were the result of revised rules enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The audit, covering the years 2019 through 2021, was reported Aug. 15 by Auditor Pat McCarthy’s office. It alleges that the irrigation district did not comply with state ethics laws or the Open Public Meetings Act, and lacked accurate annual report filing.
It noted that state law prohibits municipal officers from having a beneficial interest in contracts, and one of the three Naches Union Irrigation District board members partially owns a company hired by the district for maintenance and operational services. The company handles operations and maintenance for one main irrigation ditch and two subsystems, operating on assessment revenues of $42,000 in 2019 and $67,000 in 2021, the audit said.
State law prohibits municipal officers from having a beneficial interest in contracts, and the state's open meetings act requires the district to have discussions and make business decisions in an open public forum. The district is required to have public meetings at least quarterly.
The audit said the district discusses activity informally throughout the year, but does not consistently have meetings that are open to the public. During the 36-month audit period, only one of the district's 12 quarterly meetings was open to the public and had recorded minutes, the audit found.
District officials issued a written response to the audit, noting that Gleed Canal Company, the company hired for maintenance and operational services, is a nonprofit operation. It also noted that while one irrigation board member has ties to the company, the other two NUID board members do not, and therefore are sufficient to ratify the agreement with Gleed Canal Company.
Regarding the open meetings and annual report issues, the irrigation district officials said there was confusion over record keeping and other requirements when remote board meetings were held during the pandemic.
“Moving forward, the board will be conducting meetings in compliance with the current obligations under the (Open Public Meetings Act), with notification to the public being provided,” the district wrote in a statement released by the auditor’s office.
An order from the governor temporarily halted in-person government meetings in 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19, adding that "there are a plethora of electronic, telephonic and other options that make it possible for the public to attend open public meetings remotely." Many local government entities continued to have public meetings through Zoom.
Members of the irrigation district's board of directors could not be reached for comment by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The auditor’s office said it will review the corrective actions during its next audit.
Current and past audit reports for the Naches Union Irrigation District and other government entities are available at http://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.