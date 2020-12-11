The largest public artwork in Washington’s state art collection needs restoration, and supporters are seeking funds to bring a massive ribbon of reflectors back to its original radiance.
The cost to restore the “Circle of Light” on the Yakima Valley SunDome by the late artist Richard C. “Dick” Elliott of Ellensburg is estimated at $508,000. Staff with the Washington State Arts Commission, known as ArtsWA, and the Central Washington Fair Association provided an update on progress of the restoration in an online meeting Thursday.
Legislators from the Yakima Valley cautioned that getting funding from a state facing shortfalls in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will be difficult. Though they’re among the many fans of the SunDome artwork, they also said the effort may have to happen in two parts instead of one.
Legislators asked about any other funding sources. Federal and public-private partnerships are options. “We absolutely understand the limitations of the budget,” said Karen Hanan, executive director of ArtsWA.
“Circle of Light” is 880 feet long, a little more than 5 feet wide and made up of about 50,000 reflectors on the SunDome’s tension ring. Elliott, aided by his brother-in-law, spent six weeks in 1992 applying every 3-inch reflector by hand, creating 24 sections of distinctive designs. Several were inspired by patterns on traditional Yakama baskets.
“You can’t come into the SunDome without enjoying and partaking of the ‘Circle of Light,’” said Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association. “The ‘Circle of Light’ really is an iconic feature of our community. ... It’s one of the things you must see when you’re in our area.”
Time and the Yakima Valley’s abundant sunlight have taken their toll; 42% of the reflectors have fallen off. Some have dropped out of their plastic backplates, particularly the white ones, while other reflectors and their backplates are gone. Other reflectors have dulled, especially the green ones.
“At this stage, the artwork needs major repair. Any artwork in the exterior for 30 years will need some major attention,” said Janae Huber, collections manager for ArtsWA Art in Public Places.
Experts recommend replacing all 50,000 reflectors and changing the adhesive used to attach the artwork to the building. The capital budget request for the 2021-23 biennium would fund the purchase of 50,000 replacement reflectors, labor, conservation oversight, lifts and scaffolding.
The recommendations came from an $80,000 assessment, the first phase of an effort to restore the artwork. It involved a visit in August by ArtsWA’s conservation team; Ellensburg artist Jane Orleman, Elliott’s wife of 38 years; and two conservators from its contractor, Architectural Resources Group. The firm specializes in historic preservation and conservation projects.
ARG recommends replacing all the reflectors because that would minimize having to return to fix or replace older ones left, Huber said. Reflector and adhesive technology have improved significantly since Elliott made his artwork, she said.
If funding is approved, restoration work could potentially happen next summer. “It takes about 10 weeks for the reflectors to be manufactured and shipped and another 10 to 12 weeks for the work,” Huber said.
The capital budget request assumes a local general contractor will be hired, along with a conservator filling an oversight role. A tiler setter would be the best person for applying reflectors to the building, Huber said.
“We should know by next week if the request is being supported by the governor’s office,” she said.
State legislators who attended the online meeting praised the project but also stressed Washington faces challenging budget issues because of the pandemic. They included Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside; Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale; Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima; and Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima.
“We all love this project. ... The concern of my colleagues is we have a deficit in the budget,” Mosbrucker said. “It’s just that money is extremely tight. ... We have to acknowledge the fact that we’re in a budget shortfall and it’s going to be a very tough 2021.”
King wondered if the project could be split into funding requests for different years. That’s an option, Huber said.
Legislators also asked about future maintenance of “Circle of Light.” ArtsWA has a small fund dedicated to care and conservation of the collection, Hanan said, and restoration of the artwork with better reflectors and adhesive should improve its durability over time and hopefully require less intense attention. Experts anticipate another 30 years or so for “Circle of Light” with the improved technology.
“I feel like we can handle the ongoing maintenance if we’re able to put in place more durable reflectors,” Huber said. “Mobilizing the equipment is an issue and certainly not something we can do every year.”