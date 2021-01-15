The Washington State Department of Health announced Friday that all eight regions in the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Jan. 25, after failing to meet requirements to move to Phase 2 outlined in Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.
On the positive side, there's been improvement in the south central region over last week's metrics, which includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia and Kittitas counties.
A report released Friday showed the region met two of four criteria need to move to Phase 2:
- The south central region’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 for Dec. 20-Jan. 2 was down 12% compared to the prior two weeks, surpassing the 10% decrease benchmark.
- The COVID test positivity rate was 19% for Dec. 20-Dec. 26. It needs to be less than 10%.
- Hospitalizations per 100,000 for Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 decreased by 22% compared to the prior two weeks. It needs to have a 10% decline.
- Staffed ICU beds in the south central region were 91% filled from Jan. 3-Jan. 9. It needs to be below 90%.
The region didn't meet any of the criteria last week. The Department of Health updates the regional metrics on Fridays. Changes take effect on Mondays.
In Phase 1, indoor social gatherings are prohibited, outdoor gatherings with people from outside your household are limited to 10 people and two households, and most businesses are limited to 25% capacity. Indoor restaurant dining isn't allowed.