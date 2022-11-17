Two Yakima County solar projects appear to be on the fast track to approval, while another project just across the county line had another step added to its state evaluation process.
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an order granting expediated processing to Cypress Creek Renewables, the company seeking to develop High Top and Ostrea solar farms along State Route 24, near the eastern Yakima County line.
An expediated approval process means proceedings and permit reviews for the adjacent solar projects would be scheduled within 60 days. Should EFSEC approve the permits, its recommendation would be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval.
The EFSEC board also voted unanimously to find the nearby Wautoma Solar Energy Project is inconsistent with Benton County land-use regulations, meaning another step will be required in the approval process for that solar farm.
High Top, Ostrea move ahead
Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif., is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms along SR 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee. High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of the state highway.
They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Tuesday’s vote for an expediated approval process was a formality after EFSEC ruled last month the two projects were consistent with Yakima County land-use rules. That vote followed an environmental impact statement issued Sept. 30 on the projects, which addressed wildlife, habitat and other issues.
“There’s no question that we’ve met the two criteria (for expedited consideration),” said Kathleen Drew, chair of the EFSEC board, regarding High Top and Ostrea. “The criteria are fairly cut and dried in this instance.”
Drew, other EFSEC board members and EFSEC officials visited Yakima County to view the two sites from the adjacent Silver Dollar Café on Nov. 2.
Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC’s director of siting and compliance, said the solar panels would be placed in a flat, grassy area that abuts a ridge separating the ranchland from the Yakima Training Center property to the north.
High Top will be on the western portion of the property, abutting the Black Rock Solar Project site approved by Yakima County officials earlier this year. Ostrea would begin about 1.3 miles east of the High Top site, closer to the restaurant and the steep hill used for the Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hill Climb.
Another step for Wautoma approval
High Top, Ostrea and the county-approved Black Rock projects all were proposed before the Yakima County Board of Commissioners enacted a moratorium on new solar farms in July. The moratorium was extended in October as county officials consider rules for siting mid- and large-scale solar facilities.
The Wautoma site, located just east of the Yakima County line, was proposed by Canadian developer Innergex after Benton County officials enacted their solar farm moratorium on Dec. 21, 2021, and the EFSEC board will take those zoning regulations into account.
According to Benton County ordinances, any solar project which is primarily for generating power used elsewhere may not apply for a conditional use permit in a Growth Management Act Agricultural District, the classification which applies to the Wautoma site.
Because the Innergex project is not consistent with local zoning regulations, the matter will be set for adjudication to consider whether EFSEC officials can pre-empt the Benton County solar moratorium. An adjudication hearing has not yet been scheduled.
The EFSEC board voted unanimously, without any discussion, to approve the land-use order during Tuesday’s meeting.
Nuno Louzeiro, director of development with Innergex, said the Longueuil, Quebec-based company will work with both EFSEC and Benton County officials to reflect the interests of local land use plans, policies and code.
"Being a good neighbor is a priority for Innergex," Louzeiro stated in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. "We remain committed to engaging with the local community, Benton County Board of Commissioners and staff, and local interest groups to ensure the project reflects their interests and values and will be of overall benefit for the host community."
The Wautoma Solar Energy Project includes a 470-megawatt solar farm coupled with a four-hour battery energy storage system. It would lease a roughly 3,000-acre area on the Robert Ranch 5+1 property, just off State Route 241 about 12 miles north of Sunnyside.
Kittitas County project nears completion
In a related matter, the EFSEC board received an update on the Columbia Solar project it previously approved in Kittitas County.
Owen Hurd, a representative of its Seattle-based developer, Tuusso Energy, noted two of the project’s three planned solar panel sites are operational: the Penstemon and adjacent Camas sites off Tjossem Road near Interstate 82. Hurd said the Penstemon site produced 796 megawatt hours of power during the month of October.
The third Columbia Solar location, the Urtica site, is near the Damman School to the south and west of Ellensburg. Hurd said “substantial completion” of that project is expected by Nov. 21.
