Start your engines: The last Yakima Avenue cruise of the year, a Mustang show and a Volkswagen show, will roll through the Yakima Valley this weekend.
This Saturday, hot rods, low riders, VWs, classics, imports, vintiques, motorcycles and more are welcome to cruise from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sixth Street to 12th Avenue in Yakima. Hosted by Vintiques Yakima, the event will serve as a food drive for Rod's House of Yakima. Donations can be made at Coffee Cravings at Second Avenue and Yakima Avenue.
A Volkswagon show is planned Friday through Sunday at Moxee City Park in Moxee. Volksfest 2021 is multiday event that includes drag racing at Renegade Raceway, raffles and more.
Mustangs and other Ford vehicles will take center stage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima at the 30th annual "Ponies in the Sun" Car Show. The show benefits Children's Wishes & Dreams and an automotive scholarship through the Yakima Valley College Foundation.
All three events are free for spectators.
