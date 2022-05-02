A healthy amount of rain was followed by strong winds Monday morning as a spring weather system moved through the Yakima Valley.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office reported 0.22 inches of rain between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station. That followed 0.1 inches of rain Saturday evening, April 30, marking the end of a cooler-than-normal month that has affected area orchards and pollination of flowering fruit trees.
Sunday’s high temperature of 70 degrees was the warmest it has been in Yakima in more than a month, as temperatures were below normal for most of April, the weather service reported.
Combined rain totals for Saturday evening and Monday morning were similar in Ellensburg and Sunnyside, the weather service reported. Ellensburg had 0.18 inches of rain between 8-11 a.m. Monday and 0.03 inches on Saturday, while Sunnyside reported 0.1 inches Monday morning and 0.11 inches on Saturday.
The state Department of Transportation issued a restriction on the movement of mobile homes due to high winds Monday morning for Interstate 82 eastbound from milepost 82 near Prosser to milepost 132, westbound near the Oregon state line. For more travel updates, visit WSDOT’s interactive map.
National Weather Service forecasters predicted showers to continue through Monday evening, with northwest winds between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, for Ellensburg and Yakima. Calm, sunny and warm weather is predicted Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s, before more chances of showers and cooler temperatures return for the rest of the week.
