Cottonwood Elementary School was put in a “secure and teach” alert as Yakima County sheriff’s deputies had a standoff with a man in a nearby house Friday.
West Valley Superintendent Peter Finch said the order meant that classes at the school continued as usual, but students had recess indoors during the incident.
A Yakima County civil deputy went to a home in the 800 block of South 96th Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday to evict three people, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. One of the people had a warrant for his arrest on charges of assaulting a deputy and a sheriff’s police dog, and attempting to disarm a deputy. The man refused to cooperate before going to another building on the property, Schilperoort said.
Additional deputies, Yakima police and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force members were called in to assist. After getting a search warrant, deputies went in and found the man in the attic, used pepper spray to get him out and placed him under arrest about 1 p.m., Schilperoort said.
Since the man stayed on the property, the school did not go to a full lockdown, Finch said.
