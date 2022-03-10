Three Prosser-based, not-for-profit organizations are hosting “Stand with Ukraine" at the Princess Theatre on Friday.
The Princess Theatre, Mustangs for Mustangs and Prosser Rotary Club will hold the event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Green Room of the theatre at 1228 Meade Ave. to show solidarity with and raise funds for Ukrainians. It will include a presentation of videos, images and stories from Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian food, local wines and beers, and sodas available for purchase.
Along with the three sponsoring organizations, Horse Heaven Saloon owner Gary Vegar and chef Laurie Kennedy are donating their time and will provide traditional Ukrainian Borscht meals at the event, according to a news release.
“I spoke recently with a Prosser woman from Ukraine, and it is just heartbreaking as these events unfold with the war," said organizer Peter Cole, Princess Theatre board member and local Rotary club member.
Funds collected during Friday’s event will go to Transforming Nations, a Christian charity that is working directly with Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border. Its leader is Mike Reznik, a Ukrainian-American and 20-year friend of M4M founder Brett Dillahunt’s family, the news release said.
