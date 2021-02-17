Air quality officials enacted burn bans in Yakima County and on the Yakama Nation reservation until further notice.
All outdoor burning is prohibited across the county and on the Yakama reservation.
Stagnant air and a buildup of pollutants prompted the ban, according to news releases from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency.
All outdoor burning, including agricultural, is banned countywide and on the reservation. Ceremonial fires are exempt from the ban on the reservation.
Uncertified solid fuel burning devices are prohibited in all areas of the county outside the reservation, including uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces and inserts, Clean Air's release said.
Violators will be subject to civil penalty, the release said.
More information about burn bans can be found on Clean Air's website or the EPA's website.