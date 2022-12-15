Poor weather, air stagnation and a lack of ventilation has prompted the Yakima Clean Air Agency to impose a ban on the use of uncertified heating devices and outdoor burning.
The countywide ban begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a Clean Air news release.
The use of uncertified woodstoves, inserts, fireplaces and any other uncertified fuel device is prohibited until further notice, the release said.
Burning restrictions may differ on the Yakama Reservation, where the Yakama Nation and EPA have authority.
More information about burn bans can be found online at www.yakimacleanair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.