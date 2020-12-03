YAKIMA, Wash. — A Stage 2 burn ban is now in effect across Yakima County, according to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency.
The Stage 2 ban went into effect at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and will remain in effect until further notice.
In a Stage 2 ban, all outdoor burning, including agricultural burning, is prohibited. Fireplaces, wood stoves and fireplace inserts cannot be used unless they are the only adequate means of heating a home.
The agency issued the ban because of a build-up of air pollutants.
For updated information, go to yakimacleanair.org.
The ban applies countywide, with the exception of the Yakama reservation.