The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Yakima County.
The ban applies to all outdoor burning and the use of uncertified wood or pellet stoves, fireplaces, inserts or similar devices unless they are a home's sole source of heat. Violators can be ticketed.
The agency said it issued the ban due to deterioration in weather conditions and poor ventilation that will contribute to a build-up of air pollutants in the area.
The Environmental Protection Agency, in coordination with the Yakama Nation, also issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation. The ban took effect Thursday and is in place until further notice.
Visit yakimacleanair.org for more information.
