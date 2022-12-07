Astria Health will end many cardiology services at its two Lower Valley hospitals and clinics, effective Friday, Dec. 16.
In a statement issued Nov. 29, Astria Health President and CEO Brian Gibbons cited staffing and financial issues as factors in the decision.
“Due to current staffing challenges and the rising costs of supplies and labor, it makes sense to support healthcare entities that offer more-robust cardiology services,” Gibbons said. “Our community members deserve sustainable heart health care; we’re ensuring this happens by supporting our healthcare partners in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.”
Currently, Astria offers inpatient and outpatient cardiology services at its Sunnyside hospital its health centers and clinics, company spokesperson Emily Martin said. Its cardiovascular facilities include a catheterization lab where non-invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures are performed.
These procedures include elective percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs); cardiac catheterization; angioplasty; stent placement; and coronary angiography.
Martin stressed that open-heart surgeries and other major cardiac procedures never have been performed at the Sunnyside hospital.
“Procedures and surgeries are sometimes interchanged a lot. Those words are kind of interchangeable, but they’re very different,” she added. “We’ve never performed open-heart surgeries in Sunnyside, or any type of heart surgery that’s really invasive. But we have performed those minimally-invasive heart procedures, like putting in a stent.”
Services available in Yakima
Gibbons and Martin both noted doctors at Astria hospitals and clinics will work closely with cardiologists associated with other Central Washington facilities so patients may continue to receive heart health care in the region.
“We will still be providing emergent heart care in our emergency rooms,” Martin said. “If someone comes to our emergency rooms for a heart attack, we will see those patients and stabilize those patients, and then we’ll transfer them.
“That’s something where we are going to be working with our partners at Yakima Valley Memorial as well as Kadlec (Regional Medical Center, in Richland), and we’ve had good relationships with them, for more of those intensive heart care that patients would need,” she added.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated Memorial Heart, Lung and Vascular clinic provide both in-hospital and clinic-based cardiology consultations and procedures, said Dr. Mohan Ashok Kumar, director of Memorial’s heart and vascular services.
In an emailed statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Ashok Kumar said procedures include cardiac imaging services such as echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, stress testing, coronary angiography, and stenting procedures, including the management of acute heart attacks.
Memorial and its clinics also provide cardiac services such as pacemaker implants and cardiac ablations for rhythm disorders, as well as vascular ultrasound services and some vascular stenting procedures.
“We want to reassure the community in Central Washington that Memorial has robust cardiovascular services and looks to continue to expand services and access for patients,” he wrote.
Recent history of heart care
Astria Health began its heart program in Sunnyside in 2014 by using cardiologists provided through CardioSolution, a contract service provider, Martin said. Astria provided the facilities, such as the cardiac cath lab, and CardioSolution provided the staffing of the cardiologists.
This arrangement allowed hundreds of patients to receive cardiology services in Sunnyside, with the cardiologists visiting Astria clinics elsewhere for pre-procedure checkups and post-procedure follow ups.
Currently, Astria does not employ any cardiologists itself, Martin said.
Astria Health used to provide cardiology services at Regional hospital in Yakima which closed in early 2020 as part of bankruptcy reorganization.
In 2019, Memorial became one of just 10 non-cardiac surgical hospitals statewide with a certificate to perform elective percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) and the first in a decade to receive one. PCI is a nonsurgical procedure in which a stent is inserted to open a narrowed or blocked coronary artery.
Gibbons noted the Sunnyside hospital was recognized in U.S. News and World Report earlier this year as a “Best Hospital for Heart Care” by the American College of Cardiologists. It also was the only critical access hospital in Washington state to receive a certificate of need to perform elective PCI procedures.
“Closing a service line is always a last resort, but part of being a good financial steward of our organization is to be responsible to our staff and the communities that depend on us,” Gibbons said.
Martin said anyone in need of emergency cardiac care will still be treated at Astria hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
“If someone’s having a heart attack, call 9-1-1. We’ve communicated that to patients. Then they’ll be transferred to wherever they need to go,” she added. “We can see patients in our emergency rooms and then stabilize them to a point where we can transfer them to larger facilities that have more robust cardiology services.”
Astria officials have notified current cardiology patients about the changes in services that will be available after Dec. 16, and has been working with them to find alternative heart care resources, Martin said.
Further information is available at www.astria.health.
