St. Vincent thrift shop children’s center aims to help moms, kids

UNION GAP — Both the St. Vincent Center in Union Gap and the organization that oversees it, Catholic Charities of Central Washington, are dedicated to helping families.
Through the generosity of an anonymous donor, the St. Vincent Thrift Store in Union Gap has found a small but important way to do that: its new Children’s Center.
The spacious play area with child-sized tables, chairs, books and toys has fit in well since it was added to the popular thrift shop in November, said Tina Sherry, operations manager at St. Vincent Center.
“It’s been very popular,” Sherry said. “A lot of my regular moms who come in here love it — they love having the space for their kids, and they love the new layout of the store.”
The thrift store at 2629 Main St. in Union Gap, which has been open for 50-plus years, accepts donations of hygiene supplies, diapers and “gently used” clothing household items, with furniture pickups also available.
Hygiene kits, clothing and diapers are given directly to needy families through Catholic Charities of Central Washington, and the rest of the donations are sold at the thrift shop at reasonable prices. Profits help fund the facility’s food bank and other outreach programs, Sherry said.
She estimates that 24 apple crates worth of clothing and miscellaneous items are donated each month, with sales bringing in as much as $30,000 a month.
That translates to a lot of thrift store shoppers — including many families with young children, who “have an attention span of about five seconds,” Sherry said.
The children’s center helps parents (predominantly mothers) with that issue in two ways: through the child-sized fixtures, books and toys; and by arranging the merchandise so baby, children’s and women’s clothing is displayed adjacent to the children’s center.
When Sherry began her job as operations manager in March 2020 (“good timing,” she joked in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic), she noticed that thrift shops were becoming more popular in the Yakima area, and more families and young people were joining the traditional senior citizens who shopped there.
“We wanted to bring more young families back to the thrift store, and we wanted those families to feel comfortable coming here,” Sherry said. “So we provide crayons and coloring packets to the children, and now this (children’s center) makes it more friendly for moms who are shopping with little ones.”
Bigger plans
The next step, which could begin this year, is adding early-childhood learning to the St. Vincent children’s center, said Steve Wilmes, director of development for Catholic Charities of Central Washington.
“The idea behind the children’s corner is we had a very generous donor come forward with a lot of money, about a year and a half ago,” Wilmes said. “We were doing play and learn at the Madison House, at different places. This gentleman came along who wanted to leave a legacy behind.
“There’s a lot of parents who don’t know how to play with their children in a way that helps them learn.”
St. Vincent Center plans to work with the Catholic Charities Early Learning Center and Eisenhower High School enrichment program students to offer reading and other kindergarten-prep play activities, Sherry said.
Until then, the children’s center — which is cleaned and sanitized every day — is available when the thrift shop is open, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Sherry added that besides donations of clothing and other items, volunteers are always needed, both at the St. Vincent thrift shop and food bank.
For more information, visit catholiccharitiescw.org and click on “volunteer opportunities.”
