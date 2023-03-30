State Route 821 will close between Thrall Road and Sundown M Ranch, near Selah Creek, on Saturday for the Yakima River Canyon Marathon.
The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., according to race director Frank Purdy.
Drivers can use Interstate 82 as an alternative.
The Yakima River Canyon marathon returns this Saturday and continues to offer a unique experience in a crowded running landscape.
Canyon residents can get passes to drive through the closed road. Washington State Patrol will enforce a 25 mph speed limit during the marathon.
It is the 21st edition of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, and 240 runners were signed up for the event as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.