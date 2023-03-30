April 3 | Yakima River Canyon Marathon
State Route 821 will close between Thrall Road and Sundown M Ranch, near Selah Creek, on Saturday for the Yakima River Canyon Marathon.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., according to race director Frank Purdy.

Drivers can use Interstate 82 as an alternative.

Canyon residents can get passes to drive through the closed road. Washington State Patrol will enforce a 25 mph speed limit during the marathon.

It is the 21st edition of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, and 240 runners were signed up for the event as of Tuesday.

