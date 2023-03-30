State Route 821 will close between Thrall Road and Sundown M Ranch, near Selah Creek, on Saturday for the Yakima River Canyon Marathon.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., according to race director Frank Purdy.

Drivers can use Interstate 82 as an alternative.

Fewer runners no problem for Yakima River Canyon Marathon The Yakima River Canyon marathon returns this Saturday and continues to offer a unique experience in a crowded running landscape.

Canyon residents can get passes to drive through the closed road. Washington State Patrol will enforce a 25 mph speed limit during the marathon.

It is the 21st edition of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, and 240 runners were signed up for the event as of Tuesday.