A car crashed into the Yakima airport control tower early Friday morning, knocking out power and temporarily halting commercial flights, officials said.
A driver was speeding on Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. and crashed into two transformers and the control tower. The crash knocked out power to the airport and neighboring businesses, said interim airport manager Jaime Vera.
A Yakima County sheriff's deputy estimated the car's speed at between 80-90 mph, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The car went airborne after hitting the transformers, striking the tower several feet off the ground.
As of 11 a.m., five Pacific Power customers, including the air terminal, were without power. Pacific Power estimates power will be restored by 3 p.m.
Beehler said the car's driver and a passenger were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Commercial flights were temporarily halted. Non-commercial flights can operate by calling out their position, Vera said.
The driver of the car had life-threatening injuries, Yakima police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.