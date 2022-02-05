In a scene almost out of the Old West, cowboys and cowgirls herded more than 100 head of cattle through the Yakima River Canyon on Saturday morning.
But unlike the past cattle drives of Yakima Valley pioneers Ben Snipes and Andrew J. Splawn, the trail was far from lonely.
Spectators took up positions along turnouts on the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway and the Big Pines Recreation Area to watch the annual drive through the canyon. Some merely watched while others recorded the moment on everything from high-end digital cameras with telephoto lenses to smartphones.
“We try to do it every year,” said Cecilia Vogt, who had staked out a turnout just north of Burbank Creek Road to watch the cattle drive.
For the past 73 years, members of the Eaton family and others have herded their cattle through the canyon for a 6-mile trek to the Eaton Ranch.
The annual event draws spectators from around the state and the Valley to witness something many have only heard of through history books or western movies. The cattle seemed to pay little heed to those lining the road watching them pass.
For some, it’s an annual tradition, while others were there for the first time.
Freddy Badillo of Yakima brought his kids, Emmanuel and Aide, to see the drive.
“It’s important for the kids,” Badillo said, as it was something that didn’t involve watching TV or a phone screen.
Emmanuel said he liked watching the cattle pass by.
Vogt and Nicky Bocek, also of Yakima, said they have been coming out for years to watch the cattle, and the cowboys who work to keep the dozens of animals moving in the right direction.
“We missed it last year, so we had to do it this year,” Vogt said.
Most of the cattle watchers were at Big Pines, a place where the cattle and horses rested before the push to the ranch.
David and Susan Barnum, who moved to Zillah from Valdez, Alaska, had heard about the drive in the past and decided to make it a point to see it in person.
Susan Barnum said she was impressed with how well organized the drive was and said she and her husband planned to come next year.
Pam and Ron Alder, Yakima residents, had seen the cattle being moved through the canyon before while camping, but this was their first time coming out specifically to watch the drive as it passed through.
“The animals all looked good,” Ron Adler said. “They were not scrawny looking.”
While they have family who have cattle in the Lower Valley, Pam Alder said it was “awesome” to watch the drive. She also enjoyed the excitement of the spectators at Big Pines waiting for the herd to come by, and how they respectfully heeded the cowboys’ requests to move when needed to allow the animals to pass safely.
