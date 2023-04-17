An inmate died Sunday at the Yakima County jail and a special law enforcement team is investigating her death.
About 8:15 p.m., a corrections officer found Clarissa Celix Dittentholer unresponsive in her cell and immediately began CPR, according to a Yakima County Department of Corrections news release.
In-house medical staff assisted the corrections officer until an emergency ambulance crew and firefighters and took over the scene, the release said.
Dittentholer was pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals about a half-hour later, the release said.
Her death is being investigated by the Yakima County Special Investigation Unit, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from across the valley. The team investigates officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
