A special meeting to further discuss new rules governing appointments to the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health and the hiring of health officials will be held March 10.
The process of selecting the district’s new health officer also will be discussed at the 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting that will be available to the public.
There are now seven applicants for the health officer position, including recently appointed health board member Dr. David Atteberry. He will not participate in the selection or in discussions about how the process should occur.
Initially the meeting was set for Feb. 10 but was canceled because of scheduling conflicts among board members.
New rules
Yakima County commissioners approved an ordinance Jan. 5 that gives them more power on the health board and sets term limits.
The health board is composed of the county’s three commissioners, two elected officials from area cities or towns and two citizen members.
Commissioners have legal authority to make changes focusing on the size and makeup of the health board. But some changes in the ordinance raise legal questions.
The special meeting aims to answer questions that could impact the selection process for the district’s new health officer.
Under the new rules, elected officials from cities and towns are limited to serving four consecutive two-year terms while citizen members are limited to two consecutive four-year terms.
The new rules require commissioners to serve as the nominating committee for selecting candidates for open seats on the health board and the hiring of the district’s health officer and executive director. The health board would make the final selections.
The new rules also require the health board to be chaired by a commissioner who would be allowed two votes on each matter.
Commissioners have the authority to set term limits for health board members and name themselves as the nominating committee for board appointments, said health district attorney James Elliott.
However, state law says the health board will select its chairperson, not commissioners. Also, Elliott said, giving anyone more than one vote on the health board could be in violation of the voting rights act.
Elliott also said having commissioners serve as the nominating committee for health district officers may run afoul of state law. Those positions fall outside the scope of the size and composition of the health board, he said.
Another health officer candidate
The health board recently received a new applicant for the health officer, bring the total number to seven.
The most recent applicant is Koen Hulshof, a medical doctor experienced in public health, according to his resume.
He’s the head of the Public Health Department in Saba, a special municipality of the Netherlands in the Caribbean, and regional adviser of surveillance and outbreak preparedness and response in the Dutch Caribbean countries and territories.
The other applicants are are longtime area physician Neil Barg; Yakima Valley Farm Workers physicians Jennifer Maxwell and Kristy Riniker; Washington, D.C., medical intern Dr. Eloy Espinosa; Dr. Sara Cate of Community Health of Central Washington; and Atteberry, a Yakima neurosurgeon.
The health officer is the chief medical officer for the health district responsible for disease control and prevention. Duties include providing policy guidance to the health board and collaborating with partners and stakeholders to address public health issues, according to the health district’s job description.