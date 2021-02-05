New rules governing appointments to the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health will be discussed at a special meeting Wednesday.
The health board called the 5:30 p.m. meeting to review potential legal issues raised by the new rules.
On Jan. 5, Yakima County commissioners approved an ordinance establishing the new rules that give them more power on the Health Board and set board term limits.
The Health Board is composed of three county commissioners, two elected officials from cities and towns, and two citizen members.
Commissioners said the Health Board wasn’t following its own rules on making appointments.
Only written comments will be allowed at the meeting. They have to be emailed by 3 p.m. Tuesday to Ryan Ibach, health district operations manager, at ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us. Emails should include “Written Comments — Feb. 10” in the subject line, the district said.
The meeting will be held on Zoom through the Yakima Health District’s website, where a meeting link is available.
New rules
Under the ordinance, elected city and town officials are allowed to serve up to four consecutive two-year terms while citizen members area allowed up to two consecutive four-year terms.
The new rules establish commissioners as the nominating committees for board members and the health district’s executive director and health officer. The entire board would make the final selections.
They also mandate that the Health Board be chaired by a commissioner, who would get two votes on each issue on the seven-member board.
Legal issues
Legal questions arose over the new rules during last month’s Health Board meeting, where more than two dozen letters opposing the ordinance were read.
James Elliott, attorney for the health district, said state law provides commissioners authority to create policy involving the size and composition of the Health Board.
He pointed to two provisions under state law in providing his opinion: RCW 70.05.030 and RCW 70.05.040.
Commissioners were within their legal authority to make some of the changes, such as such as setting term limits and naming the county coroner as an ex-officio member.
But Elliott said there are other areas that raise legal questions, such as requiring the Health Board be chaired by a commissioner who gets two votes on each issue.
Requiring commissioners to serve as the nominating committee for the health district’s executive director and health officer positions also raises legal questions, he said.
State law says the chair is to be selected by the Health Board, not commissioners, and offering two votes could collide with the voting rights act, he said.
Elliott also said state law provides the Health Board the authority to select nominating committees for the health district’s executive director and health officer.
Selecting nominating committees for those positions goes beyond establishing policy involving the size and composition of the Health Board, Elliott said.
The board could move to give commissioners those powers, but commissioners cannot require the board to do so, Elliott said at the meeting.
Selection process
Commissioners said the new rules were in response to the way Health Board members were appointed.
Commissioners LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney said the Health Board was poised in December to simply reappoint members whose terms had expired without advertising the positions.
During a Dec. 2 Health Board meeting, Ibach said the Health Board “historically” had reappointed members whose terms expired but showed interest in continuing to serve, according to health district’s board meeting video.
Ibach explained the process outlined in the health district’s policy — which includes advertising the open positions — before saying members whose terms expired had shown interest in retaining their seats.
“So if we moved forward we’d just need three separate motions to vote for another term for these board members,” Ibach said to the Health Board, the video showed.
At that point, McKinney questioned how the process was supposed to work.
Terms had expired for board members Gail Weaver, Yakima City Council member Dr. Kay Funk, and Harrah Mayor Barbara Harrer.
Funk had moved to extend the expired terms by one month and remaining board members approved, including Harrer and Weaver, the video showed.
McKinney took issue with that, saying board members shouldn’t be allowed to vote for themselves.
The Health Board met again Dec. 17 to further discuss the matter and rescinded the motion granting the term extension, according to meeting minutes.
The meeting video wasn’t available due to a power surge, the health district said on its website.
Ibach said the Health Board lacked any policy governing appointments until 2018. That year the two elected city official positions were advertised and Funk and Harrer were the only applicants, Ibach said.