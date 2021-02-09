A special meeting about Yakima County Commissioners' recent changes to the Yakima Health District's Board of Health rules has been canceled because some board members won't be available, according to a health district news release.
The special meeting was set for 5:30 Wednesday. Another meeting will be scheduled, but a date hasn't been set yet, the release said.
The meeting was intended to further discuss new rules devised by commissioners that set term limits and give commissioners more power on the health board.
The health board is composed of all three county commissioners, two elected officials from cities or towns and two citizen members.
The health district's attorney, James Elliott, said the commission has the authority under state law to make policy changes that influence the size and composition of the health board, such as establishing term limits and nomination committees for board members.
But there are other provisions in the new rules approved by ordinance Jan. 5 that raise legal questions.
Those include requiring the health board be chaired by a commissioner who is allowed two votes on every issue and having commissioners serve as the nominating committee for the Health District's executive director and health officer. The health board would make the final selection for those positions.
Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde said the health board wasn't following its own procedures when appointing health board members, and wanted stronger rules to assure a fair and equitable process.
The health board last month sought the special meeting in part to determine how to proceed in hiring a health officer.
Dr. Larry Jecha has been serving at interim health officer since Dr. Teresa Everson resigned in November.
There are six applicants for that position: longtime area physician Neil Barg; Yakima Valley Farm Workers physicians Jennifer Maxwell and Kristy Riniker; Washington, D.C., medical intern Dr. Eloy Espinosa; Yakima neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry, who was recently appointed to Yakima County’s Board of Health; and Dr. Sara Cate with Community Health of Central Washington.