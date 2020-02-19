Proponents of switching Yakima to a strong mayor form of government haven't decided yet whether to pursue signatures for a ballot initiative, but that didn't stop both sides from debating the idea at a Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday.
Dave Edler, one of the three people who pitched the idea to the Yakima City Council last year, and Nick Marquez, who has criticized a switch, were the featured speakers.
Yakima has a council-manager form of government, in which a city manager handles the daily affairs of the city and the mayor is a largely ceremonial role.
A switch to strong mayor would replace the city manager with an elected mayor chosen by voters in a citywide election. It was proposed by Yakima Valley Business Times Publisher Bruce Smith, former Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita and Edler last year.
The Yakima City Council voted in November to place the measure on the ballot for the February special election but pulled it in December, when three groups sued the city over the ballot language and timing. The council earlier this month decided not to put the measure on the November ballot, saying proponents could gather signatures to place it on the ballot.
Smith said Wednesday that proponents are still deciding what they plan to do.
Marquez and Edler summarized many of the arguments brought forth by opponents and proponents over the last four months. Edler said his experience as the former mayor of Yakima led him to believe flaws in council-manager system rendered the form of government ineffective. He said the city manager role boiled down to being a bureaucrat, which he defined as someone overly concerned with procedures rather than meeting the community’s needs.
He said a good leader elected to the strong mayor position would steer the city in the right direction, whereas the power of a bad leader, if elected, could be checked by the city council. Edler said an elected mayor would be a professional involved in the community who would be elected by and responsible to all.
He said the position would not disenfranchise Latino voters.
“This is not about race. To me, this is about big government versus good government,” he said. “The system is the problem. The system has created the inability to move forward.”
Marquez said the strong mayor’s concentrated power could be disastrous; he referenced the city of Wapato’s fiascos that resulted under the previous administration’s city administrator and strong mayor as an example.
Marquez said the city council redistricting in Yakima in 2015 had been a good thing for the city. The restricting was the result of a Voting Rights Act court ruling that found citywide elections of council members diluted the Latino vote. He said the lawsuit cost the city of Yakima $3 million, and a switch to a strong mayor form of government likely would result in equally costly litigation.
Marquez pointed to ongoing disparities between the city’s west side and mostly-Hispanic east side as a further argument against the strong mayor government.
“There’s not a lot of people out there who are having their voice heard,” Marquez said. “We have to make this community better, and it’s not going to be one person who does that.”
About 60 people attended the luncheon, with several writing down questions for the speakers. Some of those questions are paraphrased below.
What can be done collectively to increase Latino voter participation city-wide?
Marquez said that youth of all races need to become more engaged and that a more inviting, welcoming atmosphere is needed. Edler said several organizations exist with the specific mission of getting young people to vote.
How quickly could a city council check the power of a corrupt strong mayor?
Edler said the idea of a strong mayor being untouchable is incorrect. Under the strong mayor proposal, the mayor would be able to veto acts of the city council. But Edler noted that a supermajority vote of the council could override that veto. He added that recent debacles with strong mayor governments in Wapato and Union Gap were “sad,” pointing to multiple cities and towns throughout Washington that operate with a strong mayor form of government without issue.
Couldn’t district council members still advocate for Latino residents or their districts?
Marquez said that one individual could not reach into all the neighborhoods in Yakima to uncover all of the city’s most pressing issues. He said the community is more engaged when people can reach out to their council members and those council members take issues to the full council. He added a strong mayor form of government could result in a less engaged council. He said council members could advocate for issues, but action would need the mayor’s approval or could meet with the mayor’s veto.
Would the switch to the strong mayor government result in senior staff turnover?
Edler said that changes in leadership typically can come with some changes in staff. But municipal government's structure generally prevents high staff turnover, no matter the form of government, he said.
Marquez said a city manager would likely provide more stability in senior staff than an elected mayor. He again referenced Wapato’s previous administration, identified in a state auditor report to have violated state nepotism policies, saying, “A city manager can’t come in, clean house, and put in his friends.”