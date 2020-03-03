WAPATO, Wash. — The ninth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Noah’s Ark homeless shelter is scheduled for Sunday.
The dinner, which is organized by the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus, will be served from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Filipino Hall at 211 W. Second St. in Wapato. A silent auction also will be held.
Tickets are $10 a person or $40 for a family; children age 6 and under are free. All proceeds go to Noah’s Ark at 117 E. Second St. in Wapato. It operates year-around and provides 30 beds, meals and other services for chronic homeless and individuals and families at risk.
Noah's Ark also serves as a hub to service providers in the Yakama Nation, Yakima and cities throughout the Yakima Valley. Donate or learn more at www.generatinghope.org.