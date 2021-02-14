A space heater placed too close to combustible materials is thought to have caused a fire at the 900 block of North Ninth Street early Sunday morning, the Yakima Fire Department said.
The fire department was called at 2:41 a.m. and found smoke coming from the basement.
No injuries were reported, though a man was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released. The home’s occupants were able to safely escape, a fire department news release said.
Firefighters found the fire started in a mattress and burned through a water pipe, which suppressed it enough for crews to enter the basement and extinguish the fire. The occupants were able to return to the first floor of the structure, the news release said.
The basement had severe water damage from the broken pipe. Fire damage was contained to the basement with an estimated loss of $30,000.
YFD reminds people to keep combustible items such as drapes and clothing at least 3 feet from space heaters. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.
It is the fourth structure fire in the Yakima area since Thursday night. A man and 3-year-old girl died Friday morning in a West Valley fire.