A temporary closure of South Naches Road at Powerhouse Road on Thursday in Yakima is canceled, the city said in a news release Tuesday.
Work planned at the Nelson site along U.S. 12 and Powerhouse Road will result in a series of temporary road closures over the next several weeks as the city pours concrete for a new fish screen structure.
Closures of South Naches Road at Powerhouse Road are planned for July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, according to the updated schedule.
The closures start at 6 a.m. and end by 5 p.m. each day.
The work is part of the Nelson Dam removal and replacement project to improve fish passage in the Naches and Yakima rivers.
The project schedule is subject to change depending on weather, equipment and emergencies. For more information, contact assistant Public Works director David Brown at 509-575-6154.
