Sonia Rodriguez True will be the newest judge on the Yakima County Superior Court.
She will replace Judge Gayle Harthcock, who plans to retire Sept. 1.
Gov. Jay Inslee made the appointment Thursday.
Rodriguez True has served as a commissioner in the court since February 2021, hearing family law and protection orders matters and reviewing search warrant applications. She was the first Latino in the position in Yakima County.
She’s led efforts to comprehensively improve the family court and enhance access, according to a news release from Inslee’s office.
Rodriguez True previously managed her Yakima family law firm, True Law Group PS. She began her legal career as an associate attorney with Columbia Legal Services in Yakima.
She serves on the board of directors of the Downtown Yakima Rotary International and is a founding member of In This Together, a community gang intervention organization.
She’s also served on the board of directors for the Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association, was the secretary of the board of trustees for Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and past board chair of the United Way of Central Washington.
“Commissioner Rodriguez True has already developed a strong reputation as a jurist with her even temperament and attention to detail,” Inslee said. “What’s perhaps even more impressive is her extensive community involvement, which speaks for itself. I am pleased to be able to appoint her to serve her community now as a Yakima County Superior Court judge.”
The granddaughter of farmworkers in the orange fields of California, Rodriguez True was born to a single mother living in East Los Angeles. They eventually moved to western Washington. Rodriguez True earned her bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Washington.
