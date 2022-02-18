Abbott Nutrition is voluntarily recalling infant powdered formula produced at its Sturgis facility in Michigan. The recall covers Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare brand formula.
The recall comes after four consumer complaints about infant illnesses related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella bacteria, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Health. In all four cases, infants were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case, the release said.
Similac is a widely used formula and used by the Women, Infants and Children program.
Washington WIC is in the process of alerting local WIC providers and WIC participants of the voluntary recall. If you have recalled formula, do not use it. Either return it to the store, or contact Similac at www.similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-986-8540. WIC families are encouraged to call their clinic if they cannot get resolution from the store.
Never dilute infant formula. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the can to prepare formula.
If you don't participate in WIC but are concerned you may have one of the recalled formulas, go www.similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-986-8540. The website allows you to look up the formula lot number to see if it’s been recalled.
If your infant has consumed the recalled formula, contact your health care provider.
For WIC families
If you are about to purchase formula, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic officials recommend that WIC families:
• Check the lot number here to verify that the formula is safe. Do not purchase formula that's part of the recall. If you find formula that is not a part of the recall, feel free to purchase it.
• Visit Enfamil.com and by registering your infant you may be able to receive coupons or samples in the mail.
• Use food stamps, TANF, or other means to purchase enough formula to get through the recall.
• Contact your local food bank to see if they have formula on hand that can be issued.
If you have purchased recalled formula:
• Fill out the recall form on Similacrecall.com. You may also return a WIC-issued formula to a WIC clinic location near you.
• Try to return the recalled formula to the store. The store may exchange the formula for a formula that is not recalled, including some Similac Ready-to Feed formulas.
• If you cannot return the formula to the store, then WIC can reissue the formula on your WIC card to be used once the recall is over. WIC may also exchange benefits for some Similac powdered formulas for ready-to-feed. The formula amount will be prorated based on their issuance date and will expire when it is due for issuance once again, which means that not all cans of formula will be replaced.
