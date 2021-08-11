Firefighters expected some growth and a large amount of smoke Wednesday on the Schneider Springs Fire.
The fire was caused by lightning Aug. 3 and is burning uncontained about 20 miles northwest of Naches and about 10 miles from Nile. It was 5,893 acres Wednesday morning, with 140 personnel assigned to fight it.
Nominal growth and smoke were expected Wednesday on the northern, western and southern portion of the fire. The eastern edge along Rattlesnake Creek is holding well, and crews were continuing to work on lines on the western flanks, according to a morning update from the incident command team.
Winds are forecast to return this weekend as a low-pressure system moves in Friday, the update said.
There have been no changes in evacuation levels, with Level 2 (get set) notices in place around Nile and the Bumping Lake corridor.
A community meeting is planned at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Nile-Cliffdell Fire Department Station 14, 13670 State Route 410. People should park at Jim Sprick Community Park. It will be recorded for virtual viewing. Those who attend are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
Information on the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders and information.