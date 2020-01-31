Here are some homicides resulting from domestic violence in the past several years in Yakima County. This list is not complete.
- Jan. 24, 2020: Emily Harris Escamilla, 30, of Selah was strangled in a homicide-suicide, police said. Her husband, Daniel Escamilla, 30, was found several hours later in Kittitas County, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.
- April 10, 2019: Benjamin D. Rodriguez, 19, was accused of shooting and killing his father, 43-year-old Jose Rodriguez, at their Outlook home. He was held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic declined to seek charges against Rodriguez. Brusic outlined his conclusions in a two-page statement to the court that described Rodriquez’s father as a drug user and prone to violence.
- April 8, 2018: Carlos Francisco Meza, 46, was found dead with a stab wound at 220 Chisholm Trail in Yakima. His girlfriend, Karina Pauline Enriquez, was arrested on suspicion of murder, but prosecutors decided not to pursue charges based on a history of domestic violence between the two and the possibility that it was self-defense.
- May 28, 2018: Veronica Rio Recio, 27, died after police say her boyfriend, George Chavez Anguiano, 21, choked her, used a stun gun on her and then fatally stabbed her in a home at 43 W. Viola Ave. in Yakima. Chavez Anguiano was charged with first-degree murder.
- Nov. 5, 2018: Wanda Roberts, 87, was accused of fatally shooting her 34-year-old granddaughter at Roberts’ North Third Street apartment in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic declined to pursue charges, saying he would not be able to disprove claims that Roberts was defending herself.
- Jan. 4, 2017: Leonard Smith, 64, died of an infection related to being stabbed in the neck Dec. 21, 2016, while in his home at 2414 S. 66th Ave. His brother, Richard Ugene Smith, 51, was charged with first-degree murder.
- June 1, 2017: Jaime Munguia Alejandre killed his wife, Maria Gonzalez-Castillo, at their Nass Road home outside Granger, leaving her burning body in a backyard pit for two of her eight children to find. Alejandre was convicted in December 2018 of second-degree murder and unlawfully disposing of a body and sentenced in early 2019 to 271∕2 years in prison. Jurors also found that the crime was an act of domestic violence.
- Sept. 27, 2017: Nora E. Alcaraz-Madrigal, 41, was fatally shot in the neck at her apartment by her ex-husband Christian O. Parra, 35, in the 400 block of West South Hill Road in Sunnyside. Parra then died after shooting himself in the head.
- Jan. 17, 2016: Ricardo Mendoza of Yakima beat his former girlfriend, Marcelina Briones, with a baseball bat at her Ledwich Avenue home. Briones died of her injuries two days later. Mendoza pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with domestic violence; other murder, burglary and assault charges were dismissed at his sentencing hearing in February 2017. He received a 26-year prison sentence.
- Oct. 26, 2016: Trae Oyler, a missionary student from Pennsylvania, was riding in a car with friends near Tieton when a 27-year-old man, who had just been in a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, drove by and shot and killed Oyler. Saul Llamas Rios, also known as Jose Cabrera, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
- Oct. 28, 2016: Aurelia Galvan’s body was discovered by hikers at the Clear Creek waterfall overlook along U.S. Highway 12 near White Pass with stab wounds to her neck. Her husband, Salvador Galvan-Limas, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
- Oct. 29, 2016: Nancy Medina-Pimentel and Celso Ramirez-Navarete were found dead in a bedroom of their residence in the Sun Meadows mobile home park, 1201 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima. Both had gunshot wounds to the head and a firearm was found nearby. Police believe Ramirez-Navarete shot and killed Medina-Pimental before he committed suicide.
- Oct. 31, 2016: Christopher Gilchrist died after he was stabbed on Halloween night in Yakima following an argument with two other people, who were married. Police believe the wife, Tisha Bryant, and Gilchrist were stabbed by Bryant’s husband, Nicholas Lee Bryant. Nicholas Bryant entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Gilchrist’s death and a guilty plea to second-degree assault in Tisha Bryant’s stabbing in August 2018. He was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
- Oct. 23, 2010: Adam Edwin Powell shot and killed his girlfriend, Sabrina Flores, in his Tieton home. Jurors found Powell guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to 28.3 years in prison, with the judge going five years beyond the sentencing guidelines because of a history of domestic violence in the relationship.