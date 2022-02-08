Some Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trails near Yakima are temporarily closed because of muddy conditions, while parts of the Yakima Greenway are scheduled to reopen later this week after repairs.
The Uplands trail and the Snow Mountain Ranch trail systems are closed temporarily to all uses because of mud, according to a Tuesday announcement from the CCC. The trails typically close this time of year to prevent severe erosion and damage.
The main trail through Cowiche Canyon remains open, the group said.
Rocky Top trails, which are managed in partnership with the Single Track Alliance and the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation, are closed for the season until April 1 or the trails are dry, the announcement said.
Other in-town trail options in Yakima include the Powerhouse Canal Pathway and the Yakima Greenway, both of which are paved and dry.
Three sections of the Greenway closed last month for levee repairs. That work is expected to be finished by Thursday, with cleanup planned Friday, said Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway Foundation.
“The trail will be open to the public all weekend,” she said by email.
