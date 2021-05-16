This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus.
Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
The jail has medical examination and X-ray rooms, a commercial kitchen and other facilities conducive to housing staff and patients for treatment services.
There’s been much discussion about what the campus should entail and who should be involved, as well as avoiding duplication of services.
Initially, an emergency shelter was planned, but that was nixed when zoning issues and concerns about compatibility with other planned programs arose.
Previous studies here have shown mental health and substance abuse to be key drivers of a high recidivism rate among homeless people in the criminal justice system. They come into jails and courts without getting the help they and need and return to the streets in a repeating cycle.
Now, two study models mapping the criminal justice and homeless response systems are being used to determine where services are lacking, said Esther Magasis, director of Yakima County’s Department of Human Services.
The map — called the sequential intercept map — not only will help identify gaps in services, but also guide how programs should be tailored to meet specific needs, she said.
“That initial model will show us where the gaps are and what we need,” she said. “We want to try to see if there is a space to offer more services there.”
A look back
Former Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita spearheaded the Care Campus idea after becoming frustrated over more than a decade of limited shelter options for the homeless.
For years, area churches would donate space for temporary extreme winter shelters for the homeless that operated from November to March.
At that time, the Union Gospel Mission was the only permanent homeless shelter in Yakima, but its prior religious requirements were a barrier for many.
Eventually Camp Hope was erected with the aim of offering more stability in services than the temporary winter shelters. The low-barrier camp houses people in military tents behind the U-Haul storage center on East Nob Hill Boulevard.
But a requirement to shut down for two weeks every six months was a hardship on Camp Hope residents and operations.
The city then planned a permanent homeless shelter on city-owned land adjacent to Camp Hope, but Yakima Greenway officials objected because the property was within the Greenway’s overlay zone. The nonprofit filed a lawsuit against the city in the matter, saying an emergency shelter was not compatible with the overlay’s prescribed uses.
That’s when Leita decided to tap the county’s mostly unused Pacific Avenue jail for a shelter that would include wrap-around services and eventually transitional and long-term housing.
County commissioners then approved a 0.1% mental health sales tax to pay for the conversion project.
Since that time, a change to state law has removed the two-week shutdown requirement for temporary shelters.
The shelter problem
There are two reasons a shelter has been removed from the Care Campus project — zoning and compatibility.
A low-barrier shelter — meaning a shelter with few requirements to access — is only allowed in three Yakima zoning districts, general commercial, downtown business and light industrial, said the city’s Community Development Manager Joan Davenport.
Early on, Leita said there was a zoning issue, but it could be worked out.
Davenport said a rezone wouldn’t dispel the city’s worries that a shelter wouldn’t fit well in the Pacific Avenue neighborhood.
“The city side, from what we said in the beginning, was a shelter will not work,” she said.
Magasis said a low-barrier shelter would conflict with other planned services, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Low-barrier shelters do not allow alcohol and drugs on the premises, but they do not turn away people who are under the influence.
Magasis said having such a facility as part of the campus could hinder the success rate of treatment.
“If someone shows up high, they can’t turn them away solely on that basis and they can’t require that they maintain sobriety to participate in the program,” she said. “Meanwhile, for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs, you need to be able to offer exactly the opposite kind of environment.”
The new plan keeps existing homeless shelters in place at the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope. They will be able to bring their residents to the Care Campus for services, Magasis said.
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said that’s what he plans to do.
He’s already offering transportation services to residents at Camp Hope and at other facilities for appointments and to and from hospital emergency rooms.
Kay said Camp Hope has case managers now helping connect residents there to medical, substance abuse and other services, and taking them to the Care Campus wouldn’t be a problem.
“We’re close enough to get people there — we have the transportation mechanism,” he said.
Head count
Although homeless people have become more visible in recent years in downtown Yakima and elsewhere in the county, the overall homeless population isn’t growing by much, according to the most recent Point-In-Time count.
The overall number of homeless people countywide hasn’t changed drastically over the past 15 years, according to the count.
There were 663 homeless people counted in January 2020 survey compared to 610 counted in 2006, according to the survey.
Those unsheltered numbered 180 this past count (53 were residing at Camp Hope, which isn’t considered a shelter) while 99 were considered chronically homeless, the survey said.
Long-term solutions
Emergency shelters are often running at capacity.
Camp Hope has recently acquired four portable buildings that will push its capacity from 80 to 250 beds, Kay said.
Improving shelter capacity is only one piece of the solution, said Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County.
Homeless people are bottlenecking at shelters because of a lack of housing, she said.
Typically, 50% of people who enter emergency shelters should eventually transition to permanent housing, Murdock said.
In Yakima County, only 10% do, according to the county’s homeless data.
“The reason we do not have enough emergency housing is they’re not leaving,” Murdock said. “They’ve got nowhere to go.”
She likened it to increasing the size of a hospital waiting room without increasing medical services.
“So, if I go out and build another shelter with 100 beds, those beds will fill up because I haven’t closed off the pipeline,” Murdock said.
Murdock said the Care Campus will be designed to help people overcome personal barriers they are ready to be housed, but more housing is needed so they can transition out of the system.
She said there are homeless people now seeking treatment, tapping services and getting monthly social security payments.
“They can get all the benefits, but they can’t get housing,” Murdock said.
All the pieces need to come together — emergency shelters, treatment services and supportive housing for a long-term solution, she said.
And the Care Campus will focus on the treatment aspects, she said.
“We need to have a working system in place and not a knee-jerk reaction,” Murdock said.