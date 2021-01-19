Mountain snowpack is above average this time of year, a promising sign for farmers and fish in the Yakima basin, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Snowpack in the upper basin Friday was at 119% of average and 111% of average in the Naches basin for this time of year, said Chris Lynch, Reclamation’s river operations engineer.
“The snowpack numbers look good,” he said. “The reservoirs have been responding well, filling while we kept our snowpack near normal.”
On Friday, reservoirs across the basin were 51% full, which is 109% of average for this time of year, Lynch said.
A La Niña weather pattern has brought much precipitation across the Northwest so far this winter, which has been good for the mountain snowpack, he said.
Even when much of the precipitation was rain on the Yakima Valley floor, cooler temperatures helped accumulate snowpack in the mountains, Lynch said.
“We’ve had enough cool weather during the precipitation events that dropped the snow,” he said. “We’ve just had these regular events come through hat helped build the precipitation average and the snowpack.”
Last year mountain snowpack wasn’t as strong this time of year. On Jan. 1, 2020, snowpack was only at 62% of normal that time of year in the upper basin. But mid-month storms improved that to 82% by February.
That’s a stark contrast from this year so far, Lynch said.
“We are ahead of the game — that’s the main point,” he said.
The hope is that precipitation trends continue through the rest of winter and spring to assure a full water supply into late summer and early fall, when apple harvest and other late crops come off.
The La Niña weather conditions promise continued precipitation through the remainder of the season, said Cole Evans, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
“We expect that trend to continue through the rest of winter, chances of precipitation at least a couple times a week,” he said. “Generally, the overall outlook is continuing this wetter trend and seeing more snowpack than we have (recently) seen.”
Experts will have a better gauge on the water supply in early March, when the first meaningful snowpack report is issued.
“If trend continues, we’ll be in good shape,” Lynch said.