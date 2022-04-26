YAKIMA, Wash. — A soldier was killed during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center on Monday.
Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, of Dover, Del., was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to a news release from the infantry division.
Marquez was one of three soldiers involved in what military officials described as a “single-vehicle incident” during a training exercise at the training center north of Selah. The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.
The injured soldiers were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released, the release said. Their names were not released by the military.
The incident is under investigation.
This story was updated to correct the date of the incident.
