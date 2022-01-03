Snowstorm doesn’t stop downtown Yakima businesses

YAKIMA – A healthy overnight snowfall, cold January temperatures and snow-covered roads didn’t stop downtown Yakima businesses from opening their doors and serving customers Monday.
Coffee shops, banks, restaurants and other businesses opened as usual Monday morning despite the winter wonderland outside, and several downtown locations were seeing brisk business as customers braved the weather for their favorite food and drink.
“It’s been a little bit slow, but not as slow as we thought,” said Alma Olivera, a waitress at Main Stop on the Ave restaurant on North Front Street. “You’d think (customers) might stay home in this weather, but everyone wants breakfast.”
Next door in the former train station, North Town Coffeehouse had fewer midday customers than usual, but manager Alfonso Arellano expected the crowd to pick up later in the day.
“We usually see a dip (in sales) after the holidays, but when the kids come back for college, they come in here to meet and study,” Arellano said. “We should be busier later.”
North Town Coffeehouse employees are responsible for clearing away snow and salting the sidewalk in front of the business, he noted, while a private company clears the adjacent parking lot.
Jason Eaton knows all about that. As the owner of Avenida Cantina at 121 E. Yakima Ave., he was out shoveling snow in front of his downtown bar and restaurant at noon, even though his business is always closed on Monday.
Eaton waited until the snowfall let up late in the morning, hoping that only a minimal amount of shoveling and salting would be needed when Avenida Cantina opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday for lunch.
“Just another winter in Yakima,” he joked as he cleared a path to the eatery’s front door.
The National Weather Service estimates between 6-8 inches of snow fell at the Yakima Air Terminal between Sunday night and midday Monday.
The forecast calls for possible light snow Tuesday and Wednesday, but another round of significant snowfall is forecast Wednesday night into Thursday, the weather service reported on its website.
Bridgette Fouts of MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters will be ready. She braved heavy snowfall and sometimes-treacherous roads to arrive at the downtown coffee shop she manages by 6:30 a.m. Monday, to prepare for its daily 7 a.m. opening.
“When I left, the roads were plowed, but not great,” Fouts said. “Our hours are rarely changed because of the weather. It’s definitely slower today, but we’ve had quite a few customers.”
Also open with cleared sidewalks and plowed drive-thru lanes was Yakima Federal Savings and Loan at 118 E. Yakima Ave. The bank’s downtown and West Valley locations almost always remain open when there’s severe winter weather, marketing manager Paul Crawford said.
“We shovel off the driveways and sidewalks and open right up,” Crawford said. “It does slow down — we encourage people to bank online when there’s bad weather, but quite a few people do come in.
“Finances are one of those things … we can’t do without it, so we do whatever we can to maintain our regular hours for our customers,” he added.
