An injured snowmobiler was airlifted off Darland Mountain in the Ahtanum State Forest on Saturday, authorities said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office got the call about a snowmobile accident at 11:53 a.m. Saturday. The accident happened around the “super bowl” area at the top of the mountain in the state forest west of Tampico. Snowmobiler Justin West, 28, of Moxee went off a big jump and crashed, said Casey Schilperoot, sheriff’s office spokesman.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Deputy Kyle Cameron talked to West late Monday afternoon “and he said he’s doing good,” Cameron said in an email. “He fractured his hip socket and dislocated his leg. He will be undergoing surgery in the next couple of days to repair the injury.”
West was with a large group of experienced snowmobilers and the call about the accident came in almost immediately after it happened. There is good cellphone reception at the top of the mountain, Cameron noted.
Sgt. Randy Briscoe, who has headed up search and rescue for the sheriff’s office, is retiring Friday. Cameron and Deputy Alan Klise will be handling search and rescue coordination with Briscoe’s retirement, Schilperoot said.
Weather challenged search and rescue efforts. Searchers met up at the ranger station with snowmobiles and a sled team. They knew where West was and determined it was going to be a technical rescue, considering the extremely steep terrain in the super bowl, Cameron said.
“Only a couple of snowmobiles could drop into the super bowl,” and they couldn’t transport West out, considering his injuries, he said.
Authorities reached out to the Yakima Training Center for a helicopter. The initial conversation indicated they couldn’t get a helicopter from the training center right away, so they continued with the ground rescue, heading up the mountain on snowmobiles.
Sheriff’s office search and rescue responders were assisted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service authorities along with Central Washington Mountain Rescue, a longtime volunteer organization that works with the sheriff’s office search and rescue team. Fire department EMTs were able to get up to the man and stabilize him, building a fire before rescue teams could get to him, Cameron said.
As soon as Cameron reached the top of Darland Mountain with the snowmobile and technical teams, he got a call from the helicopter rescue at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island. Officers said they were en route to the mountain and would be there in 45 minutes.
The helicopter “was able to land on top of the snow in some really tight trees,” Cameron said. That was about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rescue efforts went “really smoothly,” Cameron added of coordinating his first rescue mission, and the first of its kind this year. “I’m really impressed with the professionals on our search and rescue team,” he said.
At nearly 7,000 feet, Darland Mountain has one of the highest public-access roads in Washington, according to a website featuring dangerous and scenic roads around the world. The road up the mountain is usually impassable from October to June and can be technical in places, requiring a four-wheel-drive. Along with the super bowl area, the mountain has several features that attract snowmobilers and other winter adventurers.
In early March 2012, a father and son survived a night on Darland Mountain after the father’s larger snowmobile died when they were in the super bowl area. The smaller snowmobile couldn’t carry both of them, so they camped there overnight before hiking out the next day. Search and rescue personnel located them in the area of the Tree Phones campground.