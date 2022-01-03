Snow totals vary across Yakima Valley with more powder expected this week

Don’t put away the shovels and snowblowers just yet.
The Yakima Valley awoke to a thick blanket of snow Monday morning, and there’s more coming later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Light snow is expected again Tuesday night, said Cole Evans, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore. The dusting could produce half an inch to an inch, he said: “It’s just going to be a quick hitter, not too bad."
But the forecast shows more significant snow falling Wednesday and Thursday, Evans said. Still, the predicted accumulation totals of 3 to 5 inches in Yakima and 2 to 4 inches throughout the Lower Valley aren’t quite as high as the area saw Monday.
Snow totals varied across the county as of 4 p.m. Monday, with 7 inches reported in Yakima -- and considerably more the farther west you went -- 5.5 inches in Selah, 3 inches in Granger and 1.5 inches in Sunnyside, Evans said.
Closures and cancellations
The heavy snow prompted cancellations, closures and delays around the Yakima Valley.
Most Yakima-area schools were closed, as were most city of Yakima facilities. Yakima Transit buses started service at 11 a.m.
Yakima Valley Libraries and the White Pass Ski Area also closed. The snow postponed delivery of the Yakima Herald-Republic for many subscribers.
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass were closed most of the day. WSDOT said Snoqualmie Pass was expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Monday. White Pass was to remain closed overnight because of extreme weather and continuing snow slides, and will be reevaluated 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Yakima issued a snow route alert, advising people to remove vehicles along designated snow routes, which are primarily centered in the downtown core. Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any city public parking lot.
“There was a pretty significant gradient of snow in Yakima County,” Evans said. “To everyone traveling out and about, just be extra cautious.”
Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around for a couple more days, with above-freezing temperatures returning by the end of the week, Evans said. The Yakima Valley is expected to see highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday and highs in the low to mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
