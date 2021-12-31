Snow, ice and freezing rain have already adhered to Yakima streets this winter, and more winter weather is in the forecast.
City spokesperson Randy Beehler answered our questions about snow removal for Yakima streets and sidewalks.
Does the city of Yakima treat the streets before a storm?
The short answer is yes.
“When there’s anticipated to be a snow or ice event in the forecast, (employees) will go out and start taking some action,” Beehler said.
Most often, the city will apply de-icer liquid at busy intersections and on steep hills to melt the snow or ice as it accumulates. When ice is anticipated, the city can also apply sand to help vehicles gain traction.
At what point does the city bring out the plows?
“We don’t actually begin plowing until there’s an accumulation of 3 inches,” Beehler said.
Snow accumulation is measured at the National Weather Service station near the Yakima Air Terminal. The city uses multiple types of vehicles that can be outfitted with a plow.
Which areas will be plowed first?
The three priority areas are schools, medical facilities like Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and public safety buildings such as police and fire stations, Beehler said.
Once those areas are cleared, the plows move to heavily traveled streets and designated snow routes, Beehler said, such as 16th Avenue, Yakima Avenue, Summitview Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard. During a snow routes alert, people must remove their cars from snow routes or risk having their vehicle towed.
“It makes the job of our drivers a lot safer and a lot more efficient,” Beehler said. “We give people advance notice when vehicles need to be removed from snow routes.”
When will the streets in my neighborhood be cleared?
“One of the things we hear nearly every time there is a major snow event is that residential streets seem to be the last thing that gets done, and it is true,” Beehler said.
Private contractors hired by the city are tasked with clearing residential streets once accumulation reaches 3 inches, he said.
“They’re out doing business parking lots and taking care of other clients,” he said, “so it can be a little bit of a delay before they get around to residential streets.”
Do I need to shovel my sidewalk?
Yes. It’s the responsibility of the property owner to keep the sidewalks clear of ice and snow, Beehler said. That applies to sidewalks that are on or adjacent to the property.
“It’s really for safety and being a good community member, making sure that people can safely get past that section of sidewalk adjacent to your property or business,” he said.
The city asks people to deposit the snow cleared from sidewalks onto their own property, not into the street.
“That creates a hazard in the roadway for drivers,” Beehler said.
Beehler encouraged people to help their neighbors, particularly senior citizens or people who are disabled or otherwise unable to remove the snow from the sidewalks on their property.
“Just help get that snow and ice cleared,” he said.
How much does the city of Yakima spend on snow removal each year?
Spending depends on the weather. The city budgeted $312,000 for snow removal in 2021 and $378,000 for snow removal in 2022.
Beehler said the budget is a guideline, and the city will provide snow removal services as needed.
“We’re going to continue to plow” even if that means spending more, he said. “We would just move resources from other places to cover the cost of snow removal.”
