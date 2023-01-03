After a calm and cloudy start to the new year, a weather system with possible snow, freezing rain and ice accumulation is forecast to arrive in the Yakima Valley on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office is predicting that freezing rain will arrive in Yakima at midday Wednesday, possibly mixing with snow by 4 p.m.
Precipitation is expected to become all snow by 7 p.m. Wednesday, with 1-3 inches of new snow expected overnight into Thursday, the weather service reports. On Thursday, the snow level will rise to 1,800 feet in Yakima and rain is expected.
A chance of rain and snow remains in the forecast through Saturday for Yakima, with high temperatures predicted in the mid to upper 30s.
The weather service predicts a similar wintry mix for the Lower Valley this week, with 1-2 inches of snow forecast in Sunnyside from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Ellensburg’s forecast predicts a rain/snow/freezing rain mixture from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, with a high temperature of 34 degrees forecast for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.