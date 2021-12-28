Snow in forecast for Yakima area as temperatures unlikely to get above freezing for a while

Below-freezing temperatures and lows in the teens are predicted in the Yakima area this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast shows highs of 23 degrees and lows of 11 degrees in Yakima on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Roger Cloutier, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore.
“This is not the coldest air we’ve had,” Cloutier said. “It is a dangerous cold air mass, but it’s not going to be a record-breaking one.”
Light snowfall is expected Tuesday night, Cloutier said, with predicted accumulation of about 1 inch.
A weather statement for south-central Washington warns that wind chills could sink below zero this week, but Cloutier said that’s unlikely in Yakima.
“Right now, the wind chill temperatures are not expected to be all that low because there’s not going to be all that much wind,” Cloutier said.
The forecast shows wind picking back up Thursday, reaching about 14 miles per hour, Cloutier said.
Another weather system is expected to move in Thursday, bringing more significant snow and raising temperatures slightly, Cloutier said. Highs are predicted to be in the mid- to upper-20s. People should watch for winter weather advisories or warnings Thursday night into Friday morning, he said.
In bitter cold temperatures, damage from frostbite and hypothermia can occur much faster.
Cloutier said people should dress in layers, wear hats and gloves, and use common sense while traveling. People should keep an emergency kit with food, water, blankets and dry clothing in their vehicle in case of crashes or breakdowns, he said.
Cloutier also said people should avoid leaving pets outside for long periods of time and should cover exposed pipes.
